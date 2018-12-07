Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Cardi B Lead The 2019 Grammy Nominations

The 2019 Grammy nominations have been revealed and Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are looking for a big night on music’s biggest stage! Kendrick Lamar leads with eight noms, and Drake follows with seven.

Producer Boi-1da received six noms while Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. got five!

The DMV’s own Goldlink reps the home team with one nomination!

Check out the list below!

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

BE CAREFUL

Cardi B

NICE FOR WHAT

Drake

KING’S DEAD

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

BUBBLIN

Anderson .Paak

SICKO MODE

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

LIKE I DO

Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

PRETTY LITTLE FEARS

6lack Featuring J. Cole

THIS IS AMERICA

Childish Gambino

ALL THE STARS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Rap Album Of The Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY Cardi B SWIMMING Mac Miller VICTORY LAP Nipsey Hussle DAYTONA Pusha T ASTROWORLD Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

GOD’S PLAN

Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

KING’S DEAD

Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

LUCKY YOU

R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

SICKO MODE

Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

WIN

K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LONG AS I LIVE

Toni Braxton

SUMMER

The Carters

Y O Y

Lalah Hathaway

BEST PART

H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

FIRST BEGAN

PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

BET AIN’T WORTH THE HAND

Leon Bridges

DON’T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT

Bettye LaVette

HONEST

MAJOR.

HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

MADE FOR LOVE

Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BOO’D UP

Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

COME THROUGH AND CHILL

Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

FEELS LIKE SUMMER

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

FOCUS

Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LONG AS I LIVE

Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

EVERYTHING IS LOVE

The Carters

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Chloe x Halle

CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

WAR & LEISURE

Miguel

VENTRILOQUISM

Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

SEX & CIGARETTES

Toni Braxton

GOOD THING

Leon Bridges

HONESTLY

Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)

PJ Morton

