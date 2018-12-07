Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host

Well so much for that.

48 hours after Kevin Hart accepted the position as host of the 91st Academy Awards, he’s stepping down as host after anti-gay remarks he made on his Twitter account back in 2011 and his refusal to apologize for them.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote.

He added seconds later, “I’m sorry the I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hart said he received a call from the Academy giving him an ultimatum: Apologize for his old tweets or step down as Oscars host.

“I chose to pass, I passed on the apology. The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it, I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then,” he said. “I’ve done it, I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old. I’ve moved on, I’m in a completely different space in my life. The same energy that went into finding those old tweets, could be the same energy put into finding the response to the questions that have been asked years after years after years.

“We feed internet trolls and reward them. I’m not going to do it, man. I’m going to be me, and I’m going to stand my ground,” Hart added. “Regardless, to the Academy, I’m thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm, no foul.”

