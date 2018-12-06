Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender? The Internet Seems To Think So

With her online and in-person behavior, lagging album and concert ticket sales and the company she keeps, this hasn’t been Nicki Minaj’s best year.

Sadly, it seems to be getting worse.

After the “Queen” rapper posted a picture of her and a mystery man on social media last week, the Internet sleuths got to inspecting and found out that her new Bae may be Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, a registered sex offender.

Last week, Nicki Minaj shared a photo of herself and a mystery man, sparking relationship rumours that she has gotten herself a new man It has now been uncovered that the mystery man is a 40-year-old father of 5 & convicted rapist identified as Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty pic.twitter.com/5oUmQYKTkO — AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) December 2, 2018

According to Hollywood Life, it appears that Petty, 40, was convicted of raping a 16-year old girl back in 1995 when he was a teenager. The father of five is also currently on the sex offender registry list.

This week, even more pictures and video of the couple have been surfacing online. Take a look:

Same person. That’s the rapist Kenneth “zoo” petty pic.twitter.com/XBDor54mSi — (.)(.) (@RrwOtm) December 6, 2018

Nicki has yet to confirm that she is dating Petty, but has been tweeting a lot lately.

No one on social media has ever sinned. They are all perfect. They piss champagne & walk on streets of gold. 🥳 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2018

Everyone on social media is now a psychic. They not only tell the future, but the past too. They are your judge, jury & executioner. I never meet these perfect ppl in real life tho. They exist only on social media. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2018

We’re not sure what she is referring here specifically, but Black Twitter had a lot to say about her dating game.

Nicki Minaj is dating a rapist… pic.twitter.com/zUg5B89Cdi — kinky weatherman (@sousa_jeremy) December 4, 2018

nicki minaj collaborated with a pedophile defended him and now she is dating a rapist, can this woman be more trash than she already is? — 𝑒𝓁𝓎 (@bikingstrange) December 4, 2018

How the Barbz could make this Cardi and Offset story a victory for Nicki when she herself is currently so out of her mind that at 40 she’s running around with a convicted rapist gangbanger, I will never understand…lol…anyways https://t.co/IyGMIjSJDf — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj deadass dating a CONVICTED r*pist…this y’all queen of rap? pic.twitter.com/qUThmQhKkF — ♡ (@pettyreligion) December 6, 2018

You’re a grown ass woman getting online telling fans you don’t care about whether they’re hurt by you dating and hanging with a rapist and pedophile and you’re calling it trolling. I’m done…you are pushing 40 ma @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/fko1YKH9dw — jaiemaraj (@jaiemaraj) December 6, 2018

Nicki Minaj is NOT dating a convicted rapist. Somebody got their facts mixed up. That can't be happening pic.twitter.com/PdIA3km8gH — aoty 🍯 (@kweenofinsomnia) December 6, 2018

Well I sure am not a rapist and Im definitely not dating a convicted one. And I've never said I loved a convicted sex criminal who's should get a life sentence. Sins are not equal and you're the biggest hypocrite of them all. My sins don't hurt children & women. — Unapologetic 💋💅🏾 (@scorpio_bell) December 6, 2018

Lord, what happened to the rumors that she was dating Lewis Hamilton? Can we just go back to those days?

BEAUTIES: Do you believe Nicki Minaj is really dating this guy?

