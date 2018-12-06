Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene In ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Regina King, armed with her good wig, scarf and best intentions to save her family, stares in the mirror at the woman gazing back. She examines herself and the task that lie ahead.
It’s a powerful scene in Barry Jenkins screen adaptation of James Baldwin’s classic novel.
Today, Regina scored a Golden Globe nomination for best actress, adding fervor to buzz that she’ll also land an Oscar nomination.
We caught up with Regina and the cast of If Beale Street Could Talk at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of the world premiere, where she opened up about the scene that will carry her through award season.
“Every woman who I know that wear wigs, it’s not necesarily becuase they don’t like their hair or their hair isn’t long or short. It’s armor you’re putting on to do whatever you’re going to do,” she explained.
Watch her talk about it above.
If Beale Street Could Talk hits theaters December 14.
