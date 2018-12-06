CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Daycare Worker Body-Slammed 16-Month-Old

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Georgia childcare worker has been fired and charged after she reportedly slammed a 16-month-old baby into a mat at the center.

Jonee Nicole Hamilton, 20, was fired by the facility after the Nov. 28 incident.

Police are investigating after they got a report that an employee of the center had taken a 16-month-old child and “shoved their head into a mat” because the child failed to go to sleep.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Hamilton then picked up the child and slammed (the child) with force onto the mat, causing a laceration on the inside of the lip. This caused a bleeding injury which bloodied the child’s shirt.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hamilton was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and child cruelty.

She was reportedly in the Cobb County Jail without bond Wednesday.

Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies

Continue reading Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies

Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Daycare Worker Body-Slammed 16-Month-Old was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 8 hours ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 16 hours ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 22 hours ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 24 hours ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Hilarious #YallWon Tweets Prove Folks Are Taking Cardi…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Would You Have A Threesome With Your Significant…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Money Team: Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Youtube…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Brie Larson & Samuel L Jackson Reveal Everything…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Made For Christmas: 8 Mushy Holiday Movies With…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This…
 2 days ago
12.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close