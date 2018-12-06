CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Outrageous! Even With Video Evidence ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Cops Not Fired

The precinct commander was demoted, but the officers are still collecting paychecks.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Despite having surveillance video, police officials are apparently in no rush to fire the two Minneapolis cops who decorated their precinct’s Christmas tree with racially insulting items.

See Also: Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations In Precinct With Poor Community Relations

Minneapolis police internal affairs is reviewing the surveillance footage of the Fourth Precinct headquarters lobby where the tree is located, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Thursday.

Social media posts of the offensive tree surfaced Nov. 2 and prompted a call from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the immediate firing of the two officers. Nearly one week later, police chief Medaria Arradondo, who is Black, demoted the precinct’s commander, but the officers are still collecting paychecks and assigned to serve a predominantly African-American community they disrespect.

“We can’t comment on the video, it’s with internal affairs,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Kjos, adding that the department would reserve comment until after the investigation is complete.

The newspaper identified the cops as Mark Bohnsack and Brandy Steberg, both 21-year veterans, based on several sources.

Instead of traditional decorations like candy canes and reindeers, Bohnsack and Steberg allegedly placed items that included a Newports cigarette pack, can of Steel Reserve malt liquor and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the precinct’s Christmas tree.

While Bohnsack and Steberg each have had several commendations, they also had at least three separate fatal police shootings that did not result in indictments and numerous complaints on their records.

Bohnsack had at least 12 complaints since 2013—one of them was ongoing as of Tuesday. Steberg went unpunished in two complaints. He was also named as a defendant in three federal court cases involving alleged use of excessive force. None of those incidents ended in any disciplinary action.

The Fourth Precinct is plagued by poor relations with the Black community it serves. Arradondo has been struggling to build trust with the community after a series of high-profile police-involved shootings, including Jamar Clark in 2015 and Thurman Blevins in June 2018.

On Friday, the mayor said the Christmas tree was a “racist display.” But the mayor’s spokesman stepped on the brakes, noting that there’s a legal process required before dismissing the officers.

Still, revelations that surveillance video has been available all this time adds to the frustration of many residents. An online petition to fire the two officers reached more than 1,600 signatures by Wednesday.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy Confirms Cop Murdered Son

Saint Nicholas Arrives Katwijk

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

5 photos Launch gallery

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

Continue reading Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

For many generations, the blackface assistant of Santa Claus—known as Black Pete—has been a beloved central figure at Christmastime for the Dutch. But a growing number of people in the Netherlands are now turning against that tradition. SEE ALSO: Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface Will Never Be ‘OK’ “I think we have reached the tipping point,” Bert Theunissen, a professor of history at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, told the Christian Science Monitor. The Dutch have long viewed the nation as a bastion of liberalism and welcoming of diversity. However, the rise of right-wing extremists in response to immigration has forced many of them to re-evaluate the national character. That has no doubt caused many to rethink their cavalier attitude about Black Pete and realize that the character represents slavery and oppression of Black people. According to the Dutch tradition, Black Pete—not Santa—is the one who actually crawls down chimneys to deliver gifts to children. Pete’s blackness comes from all the soot in those chimneys. However, instead of smearing their faces and clothes with soot, Black Pete performers typically wear full blackface, Afro wigs and often large red lips. Much of the growing opposition in the Netherlands to Pete comes from Black people who are organizing protests and igniting debate. They are forcing the Dutch to remember that their nation colonized people of color for more than three centuries and to acknowledge that the colonizer mentality persists. Here are some examples of how Black Pete is celebrated during the holidays:

Outrageous! Even With Video Evidence ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Cops Not Fired was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 8 hours ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 16 hours ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 22 hours ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 24 hours ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Hilarious #YallWon Tweets Prove Folks Are Taking Cardi…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Would You Have A Threesome With Your Significant…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Money Team: Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Youtube…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Brie Larson & Samuel L Jackson Reveal Everything…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Made For Christmas: 8 Mushy Holiday Movies With…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This…
 2 days ago
12.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close