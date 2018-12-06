CLOSE
Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two Atlanta Walmarts To Help Pay Off People’s Layaway Bills

The Hollywood mogul shared that he knows there are families going through rough times this season and he just wanted to give back.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Tis the season for celebs to give back! This time around it’s Tyler Perry playing Santa for families living in Atlanta.

On Thursday (Nov 6), the Hollywood mogul confirmed on social media that he donated a whopping $430,000 to two local Walmarts to pay off both stores’ layaway bills!

Tyler admitted he wanted for his act of charity to be anonymous, but given that “nothing can stay secret,” he felt the need to announce his good deed.

“I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to this,” Perry said in the video.

“So, God bless you, go get your stuff and merry Christmas.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, any items placed on layaway at the East Point and Douglasville stores before 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6, were included in Perry’s payments. Customers only have to one penny to pick up their items.

One of the store’s managers, Shamika, told the newspaper that she was “shocked” by the director’s generosity.

“I was shocked. It shows that we know there’s still good people in the world,” she stressed.

Yes, there are good people in the world. Thank you Tyler for this beautiful gift!

Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two Atlanta Walmarts To Help Pay Off People’s Layaway Bills was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

