Forbes Most Powerful Women In Entertainment: Beyoncé, Oprah & More

Forbes released it’s Most Powerful Women in Entertainment of 2018 list. Some of our favorite women made the list!

#1: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah takes the number one spot for obvious reasons. Oprah has maintained a great career in entertainment. From publications, merchandise and her OWN network, Oprah is changing the game and showing that we can have it all.

#6: Beyoncé

Beyoncé holds down the no. 6 spot. We all know Beyoncé is a great performer, singer, overall entertainer. This was a great year for Beyoncé as she went on tour with Jay-Z for On The Run 2 and shut Coachella down with her epic headlining performance.

#12: Shonda Rhimes

The amazingly talented, Shonda Rhimes is at no. 12. Rhimes is responsible for writing some of the greatest show series including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder. She also recently signed has a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

#14: Serena Williams

Serena Williams is at no. 14 as she made her grand return to the tennis court after welcoming her baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Serena’s journey has not been easy, but she has inspired many to keep pushing forward despite hardships.

These women are the epitome of #blackgirlmagic. All of these women have made great strides in not only the entertainment industry, but in the African American community.

