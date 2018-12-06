The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ On Cardi B And Offset’s Separation [Video]

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the hosts of The Real discussed Cardi B’s big announcement on Instagram that she and husband Offset are splitting up, and co-host Jeannie Mai made a confession about her own decade long marriage.
Mai shared that she knew within one year of marriage she knew it wasn’t right for her.
“Hand to heart, I swear, any woman who has been divorced – in that year? You know. You have red flags if it’s not going to work. I did,” Mai said. Adding that her “women’s intuition” typically doesn’t fail.
Adrienne Houghton chimed in and agreed with Mai, “sometimes it’s best to just nip it in the bud,” she said.
Of Houghton’s divorced friends, “almost every single person says within the first year they knew, ‘wow, I’ve made a mistake.’”
The ladies support Cardi’s decision, because “you don’t have to wait so long when you know what’s right for you,” according to Mai.
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike Epps1 of 26
2. Dwayne Wade2 of 26
3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou3 of 26
4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married...but as we know, it didn't work out.4 of 26
5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey5 of 26
6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz.6 of 26
7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose7 of 26
8. Kimora and Russell Simmons8 of 26
9. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorce9 of 26
10. Janet Jackson has been divorced...twice.10 of 26
11. 'All My Children' star and current guest star on 'Power' Debbi Morgan has been married...and divorced four times.11 of 26
12. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people.12 of 26
13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.13 of 26
14. And we thought it would last - Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco.14 of 26
15. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O'Neal.15 of 26
16. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven't remarried.16 of 26
17. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it's been finalized...but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it?17 of 26
18. Jill Scott18 of 26
19. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 201719 of 26
20. Tisha Campbell Martin & Duane Martin20 of 26
21. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown21 of 26
22. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown22 of 26
23. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs23 of 26
24. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs24 of 26
25. Usher & Grace Miguel25 of 26
26. Usher & Grace Miguel26 of 26
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ On Cardi B And Offset’s Separation [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com