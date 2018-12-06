Infant Liquid Ibuprofen Recalled

Tris Pharma has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of Infant liquid Ibuprofen being sold at Wal-Mart, CVS and Family Dollar. The recalled product is reported to have a higher concentration of Ibuprofen. Infants who are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug could be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury. Adverse effects infants may experience include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea. Tris Pharma said tinnitus, headache, and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible effects.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tris Pharma at 732-940-0358.

