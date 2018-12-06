CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Infant Liquid Ibuprofen Recalled

4 reads
Leave a comment
Night night, sleep tight

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Tris Pharma has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of Infant liquid Ibuprofen being sold at Wal-Mart, CVS and Family Dollar. The recalled product is reported to have a higher concentration of Ibuprofen. Infants who are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug could be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury. Adverse effects infants may experience include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea. Tris Pharma said tinnitus, headache, and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible effects.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tris Pharma at 732-940-0358.

Must Read:

Ground Beef Recall Expands To More Than 12 Million Pound

infant Ibuprofen , recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 3 hours ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 10 hours ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 16 hours ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 18 hours ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 19 hours ago
12.06.18
Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People…
 20 hours ago
12.06.18
Would You Have A Threesome With Your Significant…
 23 hours ago
12.06.18
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Money Team: Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Youtube…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Brie Larson & Samuel L Jackson Reveal Everything…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Made For Christmas: 8 Mushy Holiday Movies With…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This…
 2 days ago
12.05.18
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles
 2 days ago
12.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close