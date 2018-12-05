Hilarious #YallWon Tweets Prove Folks Are Taking Cardi B & Offset’s Split Pretty Well

America’s trapped out star-crossed lovers, Cardi B and Offset, have left the Internet full of emotions ever since Cardi B announced that the rap pair is splitting.

Cardi came with the news on Instagram when she posted a video on Tuesday night saying:

“Everybody’s been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners, and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. We’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She continued:

“It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi and Offset secretly got married in September 2017 and they share a child together, Kulture, who is four-months old.

Unfortunately, their marriage was tainted with rumors that Offset was cheating. Some alleged evidence even hit the Internet that Offset was trying to set up a threesome with Texas rapper Cuban Doll.

Right before Cardi announced her split with Offset, the one-third of Migos supposedly tried to defend himself in the cheating rumors. According to Bossip, he made a now-deleted post saying, “I never tried to convo with you h*es. Cap Cap Cap. Leave me and my fam out the cap. Bust *ss h*es with no bag. Good on the thots.”

Eesh.

Then when Cardi made her divorce announcement, Offset commented underneath her video writing, “Y’all won,” as if the media had something to do with the two lover’s breakup.

The Internet could NOT deal.

Many folks pointed out that the media didn’t make Offset cheat (allegedly) and soon, folks across Twitter started using #YallWon to make excuses for their own shortcomings.

Gotta use #YallWon now for every time I don’t want to take accountability for my actions when I know it’s my fault. — ً (@ColdAsFrost_) December 5, 2018

Some folks were prepared to use “Ya’ll won” for their own divorce struggles…

Can’t wait to use #yallwon when my husband announces our divorce to his family 😩🙌🏾 — No longer 5’3” 220lbs (@NthemakeupAISLE) December 5, 2018

Others were ready to apply “Ya’ll won” to their educational careers.

I studied for none of my tests this semester and ended up failing #YallWon — Shaynahhh ✨ (@NahNahBad) December 5, 2018

And then some just went over the top…

I ate a whole bag of marshmallows and my face broke out. #YallWon — #baddieonthebeat✨ (@baddieonthebeat) December 5, 2018

In less than twenty-four hours, #YallWon became the new shmood for laziness, un-accountability, and no-good cheating kneegrows.

Hit the next pages for some more hilarious and just plain outrageous #YallWon tweets!

Hilarious #YallWon Tweets Prove Folks Are Taking Cardi B & Offset’s Split Pretty Well was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: