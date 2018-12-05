CLOSE
Fox’s Laura Ingraham Compares People Protesting Confederate Statues To ISIS

Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has compared people who protest for the removal of Confederate statues to the self-described Islamic State terror network ISIS.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle,” she criticized the “movement, particularly among the young, to hate the past and eradicate anything they find objectionable or troubling.”

Over the summer a group of protesters toppled the statue of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina and are now campaigning to replace it with a $5 million building. Ingraham compared it to “the kind of destructive mindset of let’s say, ISIS.”

“Think about ISIS, what they did, they pillaged and they wiped away irreplaceable historical and religious monuments,” she said. “From Palmyra, remember in Syria, simply because they could. It was offensive to them.”

“This happened, OK, the confederacy happened,” Ingraham continued. “And we owe it to the future to leave history as it existed undisturbed, continue to debate it, have conversations about it.”

Ingraham then suggested placing a statue “commemorating the slaves who were abused and killed, adjacent to Silent Sam.”

“But to destroy instead of engage, to defy the law instead of respect it, is no way to honor the past or the future or to highlight all the gains America has made,” she added in the clip shared online by Media Matters:

Fox’s Laura Ingraham Compares People Protesting Confederate Statues To ISIS was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

