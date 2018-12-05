Three children were mistakenly served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice at a preschool in Hawaii, according to reports.
The children, ages 4- and 5-years-old, reportedly took small sips of the cleaning liquid in the Honolulu classroom on Thursday but did not show any signs of trauma or sickness, KHON reports.
According to reports, the mixup occurred during snack time when an assistant took the labeled bottle off of a cleaning cart in the kitchen while preparing snacks. Another teacher reportedly smelled the yellow liquid and stopped the children from drinking it.
The three children who ingested the Pine-Sol were evaluated by EMS officials and their parents were notified.
KHON reported that the assistant no longer works at the preschool.
Consuming Pine-Sol, which contains chemicals, can be dangerous and even fatal.
In a letter to parents, the school said it will be re-evaluating its procedures for servings snacks to prevent any mistake from happening again. The preschool’s staff is also to undergo mandatory training.
Preschoolers Served Pine-Sol Instead Of Apple Juice was originally published on blackamericaweb.com