Three teenagers were playing with a gun, and one ended up in the hospital, reports Click 2 Houston.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were playing with an AK-47. One of the girls attempted to put the gun in her pants and was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy reportedly took the gun from his home. Authorities said they are working to determine if anyone will be charged in the shooting.

The rifle was found in a storm drain.

Teen Shoots Herself While Playing With Rifle was originally published on blackamericaweb.com