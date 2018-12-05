CLOSE
Local
Convicted Man Says He Did Not Kill Michael Jordan’s Father

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Bobcats

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Daniel Green, who was sentenced to life for the death of James Jordan says he’s innocent and will prove it.  For more than 25 years, Green has repeatedly declared his innocence in the actual shooting of Michael Jordan’s father.

Now he’s going before a judge to lay out evidence he says proves that although he helped dispose of the body, he didn’t kill James Jordan in the early-morning darkness one July day in 1993.

“I had nothing to do with this man losing his life, period. I wasn’t connected to the murder. I came in after he was already dead. … The way I look at it is: I denied his family the right to a proper burial because of what I did,” Daniel Green said last week in an interview at the Lumberton Correctional Institution in Robeson County, the same county where Jordan was killed.

