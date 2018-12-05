CLOSE
Cardi B Says She And Offset Aren’t Together Anymore But Twitter Isn’t Totally Buying It!

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Wayment, don’t tell me our favorite fairytale couple is calling it quits!

Cardi B took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to make an announcement.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” the video starts. “And … I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and really good business partners and you know, he’s always someone I run to and talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. BUT, things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobodies fault, I guess we grew out of love but, we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it may take time to get a divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and … yeah.”

Of course, not everybody is believing it considering that Offset’s album drops next Friday and it also is sort of spicy that Offset commented on Cardi’s video with “Y’all won” which sparked off its OWN set of memes and jokes.

Just savagery all over the place. But is it a farce? Do you think true love doesn’t exist for real now that Cardi and Offset have probably bit the dust?

