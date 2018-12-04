CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone Money

0 reads
Leave a comment

(CNN Screenshot)

A woman was stabbed to death after stopping to help what she thought was a needy mother and baby, CNN reports.

Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was riding in a car with relatives Saturday when they saw a woman carrying what appeared to be a baby and a sign that read, “Please Help me feed my Baby.”
Smith, rolled down her window to hand the woman money and when she did a man reportedly approached the vehicle.
Baltimore Police said in a statement he thanked the family for the money, and then tried to grab Smith’s wallet. “A struggle ensued,” police said, and the man stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman who had the sign.
Baltimore City District 12 Councilman Robert Stokes who lives in the area where the crime occurred told CNN, “It makes you wonder now if you want to roll your window down and help. It makes it hard and makes it more dangerous for people who really want to help people. It’s a sad day and my condolences go out to the family.”
“With the holidays coming up, people want to help in some kind of way and it makes it very difficult to help,” he added.
Police are searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a goatee, and the woman with the sign who was asking for money. It’s not clear if the pair actually have a baby.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone Money was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles
 4 hours ago
12.04.18
Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,
Karen Clark Sheard’s Little Grandbaby Has The Gift…
 4 hours ago
12.04.18
Jourdain Fisher
North Carolina Native Makes Debut On “The Tonight…
 5 hours ago
12.04.18
Captain Marvel
Attention Marvel Fans: The New “Captain Marvel” Trailer…
 5 hours ago
12.04.18
Vitamin of the Day: Stop Living in the…
 6 hours ago
12.04.18
Hop Farm Festival - Day 3
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired…
 7 hours ago
12.04.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella Continues Her Fight For Relevancy…
 17 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 21 hours ago
12.04.18
Legalizing Sports Gambling Breakdown with Council Member Robert…
 22 hours ago
12.04.18
Shamari DeVoe’s Cervix Was Opening While Pregnant With…
 22 hours ago
12.04.18
Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today…
 23 hours ago
12.04.18
Watch: Meek Mill Opens Up About Deading His…
 23 hours ago
12.04.18
Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang
Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close