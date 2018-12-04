Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone Money

A woman was stabbed to death after stopping to help what she thought was a needy mother and baby, CNN reports.

Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was riding in a car with relatives Saturday when they saw a woman carrying what appeared to be a baby and a sign that read, “Please Help me feed my Baby.”

Smith, rolled down her window to hand the woman money and when she did a man reportedly approached the vehicle. Baltimore Police said in a statement he thanked the family for the money, and then tried to grab Smith’s wallet. “A struggle ensued,” police said, and the man stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman who had the sign.

Baltimore City District 12 Councilman Robert Stokes who lives in the area where the crime occurred told CNN, “It makes you wonder now if you want to roll your window down and help. It makes it hard and makes it more dangerous for people who really want to help people. It’s a sad day and my condolences go out to the family.” “With the holidays coming up, people want to help in some kind of way and it makes it very difficult to help,” he added.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a goatee, and the woman with the sign who was asking for money. It’s not clear if the pair actually have a baby.

Shocking Celebrity Murders 15 photos Launch gallery Shocking Celebrity Murders 1. 1. Steve McNair was Shot and killed by his mistress in July of 2009. He was 36. 1 of 15 2. 2. Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father. 2 of 15 3. 3. Sam Cooke was fatally shot by a motel manager. He was 33. 3 of 15 4. 4. Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. She was 26. 4 of 15 5. 5. Darrent Williams was shot and killed on New Year's day in 2007 in a drive-by. 5 of 15 6. 6. Robert Johnson was poisoned by a jealous husband. He was 27. 6 of 15 7. 7. Huey Newton was shot and killed by BGF member Tyrone Robinson. 7 of 15 8. 8. Selena Quintanilla was murdered in 1995 at age 23 by Yolanda Saldivar. 8 of 15 9. 9. Tupac was killed in a drive-by when he was 25. 9 of 15 10. 10. Notorious B.I.G. was also killed in a drive-by when he was 24. 10 of 15 11. 11. Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman was murdered in 1994. 11 of 15 12. 12. Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in 2002 at a recording studio in Queens, NY. 12 of 15 13. 13. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel 13 of 15 14. 14. Medger Evers was shot and killed in an ambush outside his home in 1963. 14 of 15 15. 15. John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York apartment in 1980. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders Shocking Celebrity Murders

Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone Money was originally published on blackamericaweb.com