CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!

4 reads
Leave a comment
Black Mirror

Source: Getty / Getty

Are you a fan of the Netflix show, ‘Black Mirror’? Have you been waiting on the next season? Well, the release date has been leaked. Netflix hasn’t officially said that this is the date but it comes from credible sources – like a now-deleted tweet from Netflix.

 Mirror posted that an official Netflix account showed a lineup of the streaming platform’s December premiers. In the tweet, it had a posting for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” dropping on the 28th.

The episode title matches an April tweet, supposedly from the Black Mirror set, showing a production title of the same name according to Mirror. Also, Forbes points out that in 2017 the show’s fourth season was released on the last Friday of the year, and this year’s final Friday happens to be December 28th. Hummmm Are you excited?

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy's had us rooting for everybody Black. Black Hollywood showed up and shined at the Emmy Awards and we were shook by all the fashion and style! Whether it was Emmy Nominee Issa Rae's looking ready to win in a plunging Vera Wang jumpsuit decorated with over 3000 crystals or Regina King showing off in a show-stopping look wearing a neon Christian Siriano gown, Black Hollywood was giving us lewk after lewk! We rounded up a gallery of all of Black Hollywood that was in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Check it out to see all your favorite stars and discover what they were wearing on the red carpet. Tell us in the comment section which look was your favorite and why!  

Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!
 2 hours ago
12.05.18
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying…
 3 hours ago
12.05.18
Money Team: Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Youtube…
 3 hours ago
12.05.18
Brie Larson & Samuel L Jackson Reveal Everything…
 5 hours ago
12.05.18
Made For Christmas: 8 Mushy Holiday Movies With…
 5 hours ago
12.05.18
Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This…
 16 hours ago
12.05.18
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles
 22 hours ago
12.04.18
Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,
Karen Clark Sheard’s Little Grandbaby Has The Gift…
 23 hours ago
12.04.18
Jourdain Fisher
North Carolina Native Makes Debut On “The Tonight…
 24 hours ago
12.04.18
Captain Marvel
Attention Marvel Fans: The New “Captain Marvel” Trailer…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
Vitamin of the Day: Stop Living in the…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
Hop Farm Festival - Day 3
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella Continues Her Fight For Relevancy…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 days ago
12.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close