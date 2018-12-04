CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles

17 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Have you seen the cute picture of Miles? He’s Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s, 6-month-old little boy. Little Miles is now wearing a corrective helmet. And he looks sooo cute!

Helmet therapy, also known as cranial orthosis, helps correct the shape of a baby’s skull, according to HealthyChildren.org. The helmet, which directs growth from the flat spot of their head, must be worn when the skull is actively growing. While the length of time the child must wear the helmet varies, doctors typically ask for parents to keep the helmet on their children for 23 hours each day, per the American Academy of Pediatrics website.

No matter what, Chrissy is right, Miles does make that helmet look good!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 16, 2016

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

2 photos Launch gallery

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

Continue reading John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles
 4 hours ago
12.04.18
Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,
Karen Clark Sheard’s Little Grandbaby Has The Gift…
 4 hours ago
12.04.18
Jourdain Fisher
North Carolina Native Makes Debut On “The Tonight…
 5 hours ago
12.04.18
Captain Marvel
Attention Marvel Fans: The New “Captain Marvel” Trailer…
 5 hours ago
12.04.18
Vitamin of the Day: Stop Living in the…
 6 hours ago
12.04.18
Hop Farm Festival - Day 3
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired…
 7 hours ago
12.04.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella Continues Her Fight For Relevancy…
 17 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 21 hours ago
12.04.18
Legalizing Sports Gambling Breakdown with Council Member Robert…
 22 hours ago
12.04.18
Shamari DeVoe’s Cervix Was Opening While Pregnant With…
 22 hours ago
12.04.18
Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today…
 23 hours ago
12.04.18
Watch: Meek Mill Opens Up About Deading His…
 23 hours ago
12.04.18
Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang
Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close