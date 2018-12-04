Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles

Have you seen the cute picture of Miles? He’s Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s, 6-month-old little boy. Little Miles is now wearing a corrective helmet. And he looks sooo cute!

Helmet therapy, also known as cranial orthosis, helps correct the shape of a baby’s skull, according to HealthyChildren.org. The helmet, which directs growth from the flat spot of their head, must be worn when the skull is actively growing. While the length of time the child must wear the helmet varies, doctors typically ask for parents to keep the helmet on their children for 23 hours each day, per the American Academy of Pediatrics website.

No matter what, Chrissy is right, Miles does make that helmet look good!

