CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Karen Clark Sheard’s Little Grandbaby Has The Gift Of Song

0 reads
Leave a comment
Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Come through with the vibrato, little one! Check out this adorable video of Karen Clark-Sheard’s granddaughter singing with her grandmother! She’s got that Clark Sister gift!

 

 

The 64th Evening Standard Theatre Awards - After Party

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin' Gorgeous

13 photos Launch gallery

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin' Gorgeous

Continue reading Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin’ Gorgeous

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin' Gorgeous

She get it from her daddy! Not only is Idris Elba incredibly handsome and talented, he makes beautiful children. Here we were minding our business and stalking his Instagram page (don't judge us) when we noticed he tagged his daughter in a recent photo. Immediately stunned by her beauty, we headed over to her page to peruse and discovered a gorgeous chocolate gal with an even bigger smile. 16-year-old Isan Elba was recently named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). “I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” Isan said during her acceptance speech. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.” Isan, Idris and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre recently posed for a photo. [caption id="attachment_3018763" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] Scroll though her pics below and follow her journey.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Granddaughter , Karen Clark Sheard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,
Karen Clark Sheard’s Little Grandbaby Has The Gift…
 45 mins ago
12.04.18
Jourdain Fisher
North Carolina Native Makes Debut On “The Tonight…
 2 hours ago
12.04.18
Captain Marvel
Attention Marvel Fans: The New “Captain Marvel” Trailer…
 2 hours ago
12.04.18
Hop Farm Festival - Day 3
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired…
 4 hours ago
12.04.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella Continues Her Fight For Relevancy…
 14 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 18 hours ago
12.04.18
Legalizing Sports Gambling Breakdown with Council Member Robert…
 19 hours ago
12.04.18
Shamari DeVoe’s Cervix Was Opening While Pregnant With…
 19 hours ago
12.04.18
Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today…
 20 hours ago
12.04.18
Watch: Meek Mill Opens Up About Deading His…
 20 hours ago
12.04.18
Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content…
 21 hours ago
12.04.18
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang
Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe And More Attend Black…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
The Official Global Grind Holiday Gift Guide For…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close