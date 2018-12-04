CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Happy Birthday Jay-Z : Top 9 Classics And His Best Quotes

1 reads
Leave a comment

Shawn Corey Carter celebrates December 4th, his 49th birthday! Celebrating HOV means, his music and dopest quotes!

“People look at you strange, say you changed. Like you worked that hard to stay the same.”

1) Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

“A wise man told me don’t argue with fools. Cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who.”

2) Big Pimpin’ ft. UGK

“People look at you strange, say you changed. Like you worked that hard to stay the same.”

3) Song Cry

“I’m not afraid of dying, I’m afraid of not trying.”

4) Hardknock Life

“They talk. We live. Who cares what they say?”

5) The Story Of O.J.

“You can want success all you want, but to get it, you can’t falter. You can’t slip, you can’t sleep. One eye open, for real, and forever.”

6) Jigga What, Jigga Who

“I will not lose, for even in defeat, there’s a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me.”

7) Excuse Me Miss ft. Pharrell

 

“May the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows.”

8) Show Me What You Got

“You can want success all you want, but to get it, you can’t falter. You can’t slip, you can’t sleep. One eye open, for real, and forever.”

9) A Star Is Born Ft J. Cole

Happy Birthday Jay-Z : Top 9 Classics And His Best Quotes was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hop Farm Festival - Day 3
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired…
 25 mins ago
12.04.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella Continues Her Fight For Relevancy…
 10 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 14 hours ago
12.04.18
Legalizing Sports Gambling Breakdown with Council Member Robert…
 15 hours ago
12.04.18
Shamari DeVoe’s Cervix Was Opening While Pregnant With…
 16 hours ago
12.04.18
Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today…
 16 hours ago
12.04.18
Watch: Meek Mill Opens Up About Deading His…
 17 hours ago
12.04.18
Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content…
 18 hours ago
12.04.18
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang
Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It…
 22 hours ago
12.03.18
Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe And More Attend Black…
 1 day ago
12.04.18
The Official Global Grind Holiday Gift Guide For…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi’s Gossip About Dennis Finally Gets…
 1 day ago
12.03.18
Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet &…
 3 days ago
12.03.18
The Rewind: We Checked Out ‘Robin Hood’ And…
 4 days ago
12.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close