D.C. Council men Robert White joined The Quick Silva Show to talk about the details of legal sports gambling in D.C. He talked about the proposed amendment that could possibly aid people of color and women business owners in the sports betting bill. This amendment will be proposed to the D.C. council tomorrow.

