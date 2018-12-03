Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Her Trifling Father

When are Republicans going to learn to not mess with a girl from the Bronx, especially Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? She is continuously being attacked and still manages to clap back with wit, policy and a deep upper cut. Most recently, Mike Huckabee, who has failed at running for president more than once, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who lies for a living, felt the wrath.

See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech and talked about how grateful she was to win New York’s 14th District, saying, “We’ve done what we thought was impossible. We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year.”

Mike Huckabee, who once said he wanted to replace the Constitution with the Bible, whined, writing in a tweet, “Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing…those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT.”

See the tweet below:

Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing…those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT. https://t.co/Kc3nvvByN3 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 2, 2018

Well, Ocasio-Cortez had time and clapped back on Twitter with, “A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.” She then threw some shade at his daughter, saying, “Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it. Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now.”

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again. Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it. Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman elected to Congress at the age of 29. She is representing New York’s 14th District and clearly isn’t like other Democrats who are passive and quickly back down.

We are looking forward to the change Ocasio-Cortez will bring to D.C.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Her Trifling Father was originally published on newsone.com