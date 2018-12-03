CLOSE
Meek Mill Recalls Awkward Double Date With Nicki Minaj, Beyonce And Jay-Z: “Back To Back Came On By Mistake!” [VIDEO]

Imagine going on a double date with Jay-Z and Beyonce ... then this happens.

#CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Meek Mill

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Meek Mill is having a strong ass week. Days after releasing his CHAMPIONSHIPS album, he sat down with Elliott Wilson for a public interview in New York. During that hour-long sit-down, Meek opened up on one of the more hilarious, if not awkward moments of his life when he was dating Nicki Minaj – a dinner date with Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Now imagine, you’re with your lady. Beyonce and Jay-Z ask YOU to come out with them for a double date. You’re nervous as hell right? Well, so was Meek — until Jay-Z got a hold of the playlist.

“It was my first time. I was hype as s**t. I was with Nicki and s**t. I’m from the hood. Hov and Beyonce like, ‘come and eat with us.’ I’m like damn, I’m about to double date with Hov and Beyonce right now. This s**t is incredible,” he recalled. “So Hov got the playlist. He clicking through s**t. He clicking through, ‘Back to Back’ come on by mistake while we at the table. I’m like oh s**t. What the f**k? So Beyonce and Hov and Nicki, everybody just looking like they don’t know what the f**k is going on. I gotta take a s**t now. What the f**k?”

Yup, Hov accidentally played Drake‘s massive diss record towards Meek at the dinner table. Judging by the timeline, this had to have taken place sometime in 2015 but that is mad awkward. Luckily, Drake and Meek are back on good terms and even recorded a track for CHAMPIONSHIPS called “Doing Bad.” Meek says the pair had spoken a year or so before the track was released, letting time and good spirits heal over what was easily the biggest battle of 2015.

Watch Meek explain the awkward double date below.

https://twitter.com/2Cool2Blogggg/status/1069413682814377985/video/1

Meek Mill Recalls Awkward Double Date With Nicki Minaj, Beyonce And Jay-Z: “Back To Back Came On By Mistake!” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

