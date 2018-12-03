CLOSE
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next” Award At Urban One Honors!

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. As Dre in the Starz hit Television show, Rotimi has captivated audiences worldwide along stars Omari Hardwick and 50 Cent.

Rotimi is also a singer and recently released a body of work entitled “Jeep Music Volume One.” Rotimi joins Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more has honorees at Urban One Honors! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

