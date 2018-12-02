Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’ For Minorities In Hostile Trump-Led GOP

After her election defeat, the only Black Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.

SEE ALSO: Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The Race Card

“So why do they stay with Democrats? I think it’s because they feel like they have a home — or Democrats make them feel like they have a home. I’ve said this to my colleagues, we need to do a better job than just talking about how great our policies are, we need to actually let people know that we care. They need to like Republicans,” the Utah representative told the Washington Examiner recently.

Love was defeated in her bid for a third term in Congress by Democrat Ben McAdams in a close race. It’s unclear what the political future holds for Love, who made history as the first and only Black Republican woman in Congress. Many in the GOP hoped that her political success would help to bring racial diversity to the party.

Black Republican Mia Love played the race card in a desperate move to retain her congressional seat. But it didn't work so well for her…https://t.co/uR52AoWRzK #RepresentTheVote pic.twitter.com/iJRN2ibqJ1 — NewsOne (@newsone) November 21, 2018

Republicans remained silent while Trump defended white supremacist violence in Charlottesville and labeled Haiti and nations in Africa “shithole countries,” in his long racist history that he brought to the White House.

Love, the 42-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants, said she was offended by Trump’s racist rhetoric. Yet, like many of her Republican colleagues, Love went along with Trump’s agenda.

Trump publicly showed his contempt for Love on the day after the midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said mocking the congresswoman, naming her among incumbent House members who didn’t shower him with praise and were defeated. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

She said it will be challenging for the GOP to achieve racial and gender diversity while Trump is still in office. The Democrats, on the other hand, gained 40 House seats in the midterm election, fueled in part by African-American women candidates.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations In Precinct With Poor Community Relations

Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’ For Minorities In Hostile Trump-Led GOP was originally published on newsone.com