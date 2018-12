” data-medium-file=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/1514134473017.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/1514134473017.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-9685288″ src=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/1514134473017.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas” width=”300″ height=”169″ /> Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

According to Morrisville police a woman was arrested after leaving her 22-month-old child alone in the car for over an hour without supervision. Read more in the comment section below.

