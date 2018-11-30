Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Classmate

A Georgia high school student is now facing charges in a car crash that killed one of his classmates and injured two others.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Yann “Fred” Engamba, the 17-year-old driver, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in the death of Stephen Smith, 17, a senior and track athlete at Creekview High School.

Engamba is reportedly also facing charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to the AJC. He is being held without bond.

The teens were reportedly driving on Nov. 27 arounf 2 p.m. when the vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree. Investigators initially said speed may have been a factor.

Smith, the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Engamba was reportedly taken to the Hospital and later released.

Chase Burr, 17, and a 15-year-old passenger who has not been named, were also taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old has been released, while Burr remains hospitalized.

Burr was one of Smith’s teammates on the track and field team. The team said on Facebook on Thursday that Burr has a long road to recovery that will likely include physical therapy. He is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks with a “very severe neck fracture,” a wrist fracture and bruised lungs, according to the post.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Burr family with medical expenses. It had raised $6,475 of its $15,000 goal Friday.

Another fundraiser was established for a memorial fund for the Smith family. As of Friday, it had exceeded its $15,000 goal.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths 23 photos Launch gallery Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths 1. Charmayne Maxwell 1 of 23 2. Lisa Lopes 2 of 23 3. Paul Walker 3 of 23 4. Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat died at age 27 from a cocaine-heroin overdose. AP 4 of 23 5. Whitney Houston died in February of this year at age 48 by drowning. (AP) 5 of 23 6. Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest caused from a lethal dose of propofol. 6 of 23 7. Dinah Washington died at age 39 from an accidental overdose of Rx drugs. AP 7 of 23 8. Gerald Levert died at age 40 of an overdose of Rx drugs. (AP) 8 of 23 9. Amy Winehouse died in July of 2011 at age 27 of alcohol poisoning. (AP) 9 of 23 10. Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 33 from a reaction to a pain killer. (AP) 10 of 23 11. Brandon Lee died in 1993 during the filming of 'The Crow' at age 28. (AP) 11 of 23 12. Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 at age of 36 of a drug overdose. (AP) 12 of 23 13. Jimi Hendrix died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a drug overdose. (AP) 13 of 23 14. Rapper Chris Kelly of the group Kris Kross died of a suspected cocaine/heroine overdose in 2013. (AP) 14 of 23 15. Russell Jones, aka Ol' Dirty Bastard, died in 2004 at age 35. (AP) 15 of 23 16. Anna Nicole Smith died at age 39 from a Rx drug overdose. (AP) 16 of 23 17. Rapper Chad Butler, aka Pimp C, died in 2007 at age 33 of a Rx overdose. (AP) 17 of 23 18. Heath Ledger died in 2008 at age 28 of an accidental Rx overdose. (AP) 18 of 23 19. Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli died in 1998 at age 33 of an overdose. (AP) 19 of 23 20. DJ Screw's death was an accidental codeine overdose. (AP) 20 of 23 21. Brittany Murphy died in 2009 at age 32 of mulitiple drug intoxication. (AP) 21 of 23 22. Janis Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a herion overdose. (AP) 22 of 23 23. Elvis Presley died in 1977 at age 42 of cardiac arrhythmia by years of drug use. 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Classmate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com