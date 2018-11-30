CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Classmate

0 reads
Leave a comment

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, AJC)

A Georgia high school student is now facing charges in a car crash that killed one of his classmates and injured two others.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Yann “Fred” Engamba, the 17-year-old driver, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in the death of Stephen Smith, 17, a senior and track athlete at Creekview High School.

(Channel 2 Action News)

Engamba is reportedly also facing charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to the AJC. He is being held without bond.

The teens were reportedly driving on Nov. 27 arounf 2 p.m. when the vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree. Investigators initially said speed may have been a factor.

Smith, the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Engamba was reportedly taken to the Hospital and later released.

Chase Burr, 17, and a 15-year-old passenger who has not been named, were also taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old has been released, while Burr remains hospitalized.

Burr was one of Smith’s teammates on the track and field team. The team said on Facebook on Thursday that Burr has a long road to recovery that will likely include physical therapy. He is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks with a “very severe neck fracture,” a wrist fracture and bruised lungs, according to the post.

GoFundMe page was set up to help the Burr family with medical expenses. It had raised $6,475 of its $15,000 goal Friday.

Another fundraiser was established for a memorial fund for the Smith family. As of Friday, it had exceeded its $15,000 goal.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Classmate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 hours ago
11.30.18
Hilariousness: Payless Tricked Influencers By Throwing An Event…
 23 hours ago
11.30.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 1 day ago
11.30.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 1 day ago
11.30.18
Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil’s Husband, Sued For…
 1 day ago
11.30.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
TV One To Launch CLEO TV, Geared For…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Of Leaning Irvings & Flying Pastors: Special Effects…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Are We Watching ‘Eva The Diva’ On This…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Barack Obama In Houston: “Nobody In My Administration…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Will Smith Fights Back Tears Explaining Relationship With…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close