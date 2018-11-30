” data-medium-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=236&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=807&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-3324698″ src=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?w=807&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Amber Guyger mugshot” width=”807″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Dallas Police Department / Dallas Police Department

A grand jury has formally indicted Amber Guyger on murder charges in the shooting death of Botham Jean this past September.

WFAA in Dallas reports that the grand jury concluded that Guyger need be charged with murder to go along with the manslaughter charge she picked on when she was arrested on September 9th.

Guyger lived below Jean at the South Side Flat apartments. According to police reports, Guyger parked in the wrong garage level of the complex and then she went to Jean’s apartment, believing it was hers.

MORE ON THIS AS IT DEVELOPS.

RELATED: Newly Elected Dallas DA Says The ‘Appropriate Charge’ For Amber Guyger Is Murder

Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The Shooting Death Of Botham Jean was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: