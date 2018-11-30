CLOSE
Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors

U1 Honors Brandy

Brandy has wowed crowds all over the world with her amazing vocal talents. Her First album “Brandy,” went on to sell over six million copies worldwide, and produced three top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.”

Her role on the UPN hit show “Moesha” was the most-watched show on the network and was a huge impact on young black women who tuned in to watch the program.

Norwood has sold over 30 million records worldwide making her one of the best selling female artists of all time. Her Duet “The Boy His Mine” is also one of the longest-running number one songs in the United States, and is one of the best selling duets of all time.

Brandy is a Multi-Time American Music Award & Billboard Award winner and Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at The Anthem, Brandy will receive the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

