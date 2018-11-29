CLOSE
Remy Ma Found in Contempt of Court After Failing to Turn Over Docs in Tamar Braxton’s Husband’s Legal Battle

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

According to The Blast, a judge has found Remy Ma in contempt for disobeying a subpoena relating to her work with Tamar Braxton’s husband. Remy reportedly has 30 days to answer all questions regarding projects she worked on with Vincent Herbert and how much money he may be owed on any of their joint work.

The rapper was also reportedly ordered to hand to the court any money she owes to Vince so it can be turned over to LDNX records. Remy was managed by Vince until earlier this year.

Earlier this year, LDNX Records filed court docs explaining they have been trying to collect on $380k owed to them by Vince Herbert and demanded the music exec be found in contempt of court, along with Lady Gaga, Remy, and Interscope Records.

The music company won a judgment against Vince in 2017 after suing him over a business deal gone south. They claim to have not been paid a dime from Vince and are trying to figure out the sources of his income, so they can seize the money until the $380k is satisfied.

LDNX accused Gaga, Remy and the record label of failing to provide complete and accurate answers to the information they demanded from the subpoena. LDNX demanded sanctions against Gaga and Vince, along with Remy.

Gaga reportedly turned over the requested information and they are no longer seeking sanctions or contempt against her.

The case is ongoing.

