TV One To Launch CLEO TV, Geared For Women Of Color

” data-medium-file=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/14978870157833.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/14978870157833.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignleft wp-image-2942943″ src=”https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/14978870157833.jpg?w=755&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Portrait of Black women hugging on city sidewalk” width=”755″ height=”503″ /> Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

Looking for a lifestyle channel geared for Black female millennials? If so, TV One’s got you.

This coming January, the network is launching CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and entertainment cable channel targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. Derived from the name Cleopatra, CLEO TV will offer quality content that combats negative stereotypes about women of color with a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in history where women are making a huge impact in our society and culture, especially women of color,” said Michelle Rice, TV One’s General Manager, who was responsible for shepherding the development of the new network.

“CLEO TV will offer a diverse mix of lifestyle and entertainment content through the unique lens of Millennial and young Gen X women of color, an audience segment currently underserved. CLEO TV will leverage the comprehensive media platform of our parent company Urban One, Inc. which includes digital, television and radio divisions that will each play an integral role in bringing this new network to the marketplace. We appreciate the support of our inaugural launch partner Comcast, as well as Cadillac and Curls for this tremendous opportunity to elevate new voices in our industry.”

The eclectic line-up has something to offer for everyone with a range of context such as travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series and scripted series.Some of that original programming includes Living by Design with Jake and Jazz, hosted by siblings Jake and Jazz Smollett. New Soul Kitchen, starring Chef Jernard Wells and vegan chef Porsche Thomas and a travel show hosted by influencer Tai Beauchamp.

CLEO TV also acquired the scripted digital series Everything I Did Wrong In My 20’S, which follows a 35-year-old woman named Stephanie who’s determined to learn from the mistakes of her past in her pursuit of happiness.

In addition, CLEO TV will air reruns of classic shows including Girlfriends and Eve and will air the webseries Giants, which originally streamed on Issa Rae’s YouTube channel.

We can’t wait!

RELATED NEWS:

Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into A Movement’ With New TV One Documentary, ‘Two-Sides’

TV One Announces New Rosa Parks Film, ‘Behind The Movement’

The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie Is Here

TV One To Launch CLEO TV, Geared For Women Of Color was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: