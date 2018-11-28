Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat [UPDATE]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

” data-medium-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/14897847490524.png?w=500&h=500?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/14897847490524.png?w=500&h=500?w=500″ src=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/14897847490524.png?w=500&h=500″ alt=”Texas Southern University” width=”500″ height=”500″ class=”aligncenter size-full wp-image-9724942″ /> Source: client image / tsu relays

UPDATE: The Texas Southern University Police Department has issued an all clear in regards to the threat. All evening classes will remain cancelled and the University of Houston basketball game that is scheduled to take place tonight will go on as planned.

TSU will resume normal operations beginning tomorrow morning, November 29.

TSU Police Department has issued an “all clear” for the TSU campus. All evening classes remain cancelled. The University of Houston basketball game on campus for this evening will be played as schedule. TSU will have normal operations tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 29. #TexasSouthern — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: All students, faculty and staff at Texas Southern University were told toe evacuate campus, including all dorms on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Houston Police confirmed that it was a bomb threat made on campus and the school tweeted out they received word from HPD that a threat had been made toward the school. News quickly spread on social media with some students wondering if they could retrieve their cars from dormitories and more.

Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

All TSU students, faculty, and staff are urged to leave campus, including the dorm. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Police have the entrances to @TexasSouthern shut down as they direct students off campus. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/dmjaQBb1eQ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 28, 2018

All classes were canceled on Wednesday.

Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat [UPDATE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: