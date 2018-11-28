CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat [UPDATE]

UPDATE: The Texas Southern University Police Department has issued an all clear in regards to the threat. All evening classes will remain cancelled and the University of Houston basketball game that is scheduled to take place tonight will go on as planned.

TSU will resume normal operations beginning tomorrow morning, November 29.

ORIGINAL STORY: All students, faculty and staff at Texas Southern University were told toe evacuate campus, including all dorms on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Houston Police confirmed that it was a bomb threat made on campus and the school tweeted out they received word from HPD that a threat had been made toward the school. News quickly spread on social media with some students wondering if they could retrieve their cars from dormitories and more.

All classes were canceled on Wednesday.

