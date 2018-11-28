CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Former Police Chief Who Framed Multiple Black Men Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

1 reads
Leave a comment

(Miami Herald)

Raimundo Atesiano, the former Biscayne Park, Florida police chief who directed his officers to frame innocent black men for a series of unsolved burglaries, was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge.

Atesiano was found guilty of conspiracy of depriving multiple people of their civil rights. He had encouraged his officers to pin unsolved burglaries on any African American with “somewhat of a record” in order to keep his record perfect and please community leaders, according to the Miami Herald.

His actions resulted in a 16-year-old boy being falsely charged, as well as a Haitian man who was illegally jailed and ultimately deported.

According to the Miami Herald, Atesiano told the judge, “When I took the job, I was not prepared…I made some very, very bad decisions.”

From the Herald:

In September, Atesiano pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge of depriving the three suspects of their civil rights because he and the officers charged them without a legal basis. Atesiano’s conspiracy conviction carried up to 10 years in prison.

This followed guilty pleas from officers under Atesiano in August.

Celebrities From Florida

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Florida

Continue reading Celebrities From Florida

Celebrities From Florida

Here are some of your favorite celebrities from the sunshine state!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Police Chief Who Framed Multiple Black Men Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
MGM & Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Team For ‘Candyman’…
 8 hours ago
11.28.18
Jumping The Broom! Miquel And Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin…
 23 hours ago
11.28.18
Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul…
 24 hours ago
11.28.18
R.I.P. Stephen Hillenburg: These Tributes To The SpongeBob…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.27.18
An Open Letter To Dwight Howard: ‘Stand In…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Vitamin of The Day “Keep Hustling”
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside
Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
 2 days ago
11.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close