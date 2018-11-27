CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The Redskins

1 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - 49ers at Vikings

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Well, this is a shock.

According to reports, The Washington Redskins have placed a claim on former San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Rueben Foster. Foster was released on Sunday by the Niners after getting arrested Saturday, November 24th on suspicion of domestic violence.

Foster’s talent is unquestioned. However, his off the field behavior has been troubling.

The Butkus Award winner was the top linebacker in his draft classed and led the Alabam Crimson Tide with 115 tackles this past season, also adding five sacks. But during the 2017 Scouting Combine, Foster was sent home from due to an argument with a hospital worker.

Foster has been arrested three times in 2018 and was suspended for the first two games this season.

Foster was arrested back in April and charged with three felonies including domestic violence after his ex-girlfriend claimed he had abused her, though she recanted her story. He was also arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in January in Alabama.

Then Saturday night’s arrest led to his release by the Niners.

Tampa police said they responded to the scene after a report of a verbal altercation between Foster and a 28-year-old woman who Foster has been in a on-and-off-again relationship with for the past three years.

Vice President of Player Personnel, Doug Williams released a statement

No word from the NFL on Foster will be suspended after his latest arrest.

Source: The Team 980

Related:

Jemele Hill Says “If Colin Kaepernick Had Put His Hands On A Woman, He’d Still Be In The NFL”

 

 

 

Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The Redskins was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
MGM & Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Team For ‘Candyman’…
 4 hours ago
11.28.18
Jumping The Broom! Miquel And Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin…
 19 hours ago
11.28.18
Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul…
 19 hours ago
11.28.18
R.I.P. Stephen Hillenburg: These Tributes To The SpongeBob…
 20 hours ago
11.27.18
Black Business Boomin’: Watch Viral Star Supa Cent…
 22 hours ago
11.27.18
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 1 day ago
11.27.18
Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.27.18
An Open Letter To Dwight Howard: ‘Stand In…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Vitamin of The Day “Keep Hustling”
 2 days ago
11.27.18
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside
Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
 2 days ago
11.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close