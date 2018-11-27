CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

1 reads
Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=700&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-3695636″ src=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”U1 Honors With MGM National Harbor Logo” width=”700″ height=”400″ /> Source: U1 Honors / Urban One Honors

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in June and 2 months later embarked on a nationwide tour. She is also working with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan on a Lipstick line entitled “Milk Makeup!”

For her contributions to the R&B genre, Taylor will be celebrated at Urban One Honors on Sunday, December 9th! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss! Other Urban One Honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriEleanor Holmes Norton and more! D.L. Hughley will be your host for this amazing event so make sure you join us!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
From Judging Juelz To Slandering Safaree: Here’s What…
 5 hours ago
11.27.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Juelz Santana Gets Frustrating News About…
 16 hours ago
11.27.18
Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
11.27.18
An Open Letter To Dwight Howard: ‘Stand In…
 22 hours ago
11.27.18
Still Relevant: Kurt Cobain’s Most Woke Quotes On…
 24 hours ago
11.27.18
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside
Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 1 day ago
11.26.18
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
 1 day ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is…
 2 days ago
11.25.18
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Two
Here’s How Oprah, The Braxtons, Gabrielle Union And…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Listen To Black Women| If You Can’t Raise…
 4 days ago
11.24.18
Microwaved Turkeys Cause Hysteria & Blac Chyna Disappoints…
 4 days ago
11.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close