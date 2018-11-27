Man Accused of Killing One, Injuring Others Could Face Life In Prison

” data-medium-file=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/14997937941508.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/14997937941508.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-medium wp-image-2894560″ src=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/14997937941508.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes” width=”300″ height=”211″ /> Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Jury selection is underway for the man accused of killing one person and injuring others at a counter-protest rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. James Fields Jr of Ohio is accused of driving his car into a crowd at the Unite the Right Rally. Heather Heyer was killed during the vehicular incident. Fields is charged with murder and a number of hate crimes. The jury selection could take a few days and the trial is scheduled to take at least three weeks. Fields could be facing life in prison if convicted.

