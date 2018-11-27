” data-medium-file=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14799124454372.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14799124454372.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-medium wp-image-2858800″ src=”https://ronekissrichmond.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14799124454372.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Close-Up Of School Bus With Text” width=”300″ height=”216″ /> Source: Daniel Kaesler / EyeEm / Getty

A former New Kent County High School biology teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexting a 16 year old student. On Monday, 40-year-old Matthew Duckworth was arrested and charged with using a communication system to commit crimes involving children. Court papers say the former biology teacher sent a naked picture of himself to a student and asked her to reciprocate. Duckworth has been with the school district for more than 15 years and has no criminal record. He’s been released on 25-thousand-dollars bond.

These Celebs Served In The Military 18 photos Launch gallery These Celebs Served In The Military 1. Ice-T 1 of 18 2. Morgan Freeman 2 of 18 3. Montel Williams 3 of 18 4. Mr. T 4 of 18 5. MC Hammer 5 of 18 6. Jimi Hendrix 6 of 18 7. Nate Dogg 7 of 18 8. Marvin Gaye 8 of 18 9. Bill Cosby 9 of 18 10. Sinbad 10 of 18 11. John Coltrane 11 of 18 12. Shaggy 12 of 18 13. Sammy Davis Jr 13 of 18 14. Richard Pryor 14 of 18 15. James Earl Jones 15 of 18 16. Harry Belfonte 16 of 18 17. Lou Rawls 17 of 18 18. Elvis 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading These Celebs Served In The Military These Celebs Served In The Military

Former Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexting High School Student was originally published on kissrichmond.com