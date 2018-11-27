CLOSE
Former Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexting High School Student

A former New Kent County High School biology teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexting a 16 year old student. On Monday, 40-year-old Matthew Duckworth was arrested and charged with using a communication system to commit crimes involving children. Court papers say the former biology teacher sent a naked picture of himself to a student and asked her to reciprocate. Duckworth has been with the school district for more than 15 years and has no criminal record. He’s been released on 25-thousand-dollars bond.

