Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade

Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day Parade. Aliza Kantor had a spot directly behind Tisdale during her performance and made the most of her 15 seconds on the TV screen. Kantor proceeded to perform a crisp Milly Rock and more and if you missed it on the screen, social media took the time point out the show-stealing performance.

The dancing was great enough that Tisdale herself caught wind of it and commented on Twitter.

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade was originally published on kysdc.com

