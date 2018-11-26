Bank ATM Accidentally Gives Out $100 Bills Instead Of $20s

0 reads Leave a comment
This never happens when we’re at the ATM.
A Bank of America ATM accidentally distributed $100 bills to people expecting to receive $20 bills.
Michael B. Jordan's White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu Can Get All The Plates At The Cookout
28 photos Launch gallery
Michael B. Jordan's White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu Can Get All The Plates At The Cookout
1. Florian "Big Nasty" MunteanuSource: 1 of 28
2.Source: 2 of 28
3.Source: 3 of 28
4.Source: 4 of 28
5.Source: 5 of 28
6.Source: 6 of 28
7.Source: 7 of 28
8.Source: 8 of 28
9.Source: 9 of 28
10.Source: 10 of 28
11.Source: 11 of 28
12.Source: 12 of 28
13.Source: 13 of 28
14.Source: 14 of 28
15.Source: 15 of 28
16.Source: 16 of 28
17.Source: 17 of 28
18.Source: 18 of 28
19.Source: 19 of 28
20.Source: 20 of 28
21.Source: 21 of 28
22.Source: 22 of 28
23.Source: 23 of 28
24.Source: 24 of 28
25.Source: 25 of 28
26.Source: 26 of 28
27.Source: 27 of 28
28.Source: 28 of 28
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours