Listen To Black Women| If You Can’t Raise A Man, Why Would You Birth One?

| 11.24.18
If there’s one good word K. Michelle has given us over the course of her crazy career it’s the message that you can’t raise a man. And, to be honest, who the hell wants to? But if you let some men tell it, specifically John Gray and his ilk, birthing a man is something wives should take pride in. It’s what the good pastor says his wife Aventer did for him and she couldn’t be more proud of being a covering for him rather than a lid (more on what that means here).

In this episode of Listen to Black Women, the co-hosts talk about the notion of birthing a man and who really pays the price for those birthing pains. Watch in the video above and weigh in in the comments section below.

