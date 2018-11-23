CLOSE
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her Book In A Week!

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November 13, 2018 and they have been flying off the shelves since!

Crown Publishing shared told The Associated Press, the book has sold over 1.4 Million in all formats in the United States and Canada!

The book documents the former First Lady’s childhood spent on the South Side of Chicago, balancing her time as a mother and working woman, her time in the White House and so much more!

We’re finally here! I’m so excited to share my memoir with all of you today! As I’ve reflected on my journey, I’ve learned so much about where I came from, about the people and moments that shaped me, about all of the struggles and the growth along the way. But mostly, I learned to embrace the fullness of my story—every bit of it. As I write in the preface, “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.” I hope this book is meaningful to you, even in the smallest of ways. I hope you find something in it that resonates with your life. Most of all, I hope that each of you can embrace the beauty of who you are, and I wish you all the best in your own process of becoming. Go to becomingmichelleobama.com and share your own #IAmBecoming story with me.

