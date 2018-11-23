CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Mall Shooting Leaves Gunman Dead And Two Injured

13 reads
Leave a comment
Caution Tape Pool

Source: Tom Hahn / Getty

The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama; witness report they heard about ten gunshots.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector said, ” the incident began with a fight between two people. One pulled a gun and shot the other, an 18-year-old man, who was listed in serious condition.” It is reported that he was shot in the torso, by the gunman.

The gunman was shot by police, while attempting to flee the scene. The officer involved is on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident, police said.

A 12 year-old girl is one of the two injured, she was struck by the gunfire, but remains stable. As Police Capt. Rector reports she is alert, conscious and talking.

Reports show this is the same mall that was closed early last year on Thanksgiving , when a fight broke out.

Mall Shooting Leaves Gunman Dead And Two Injured was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 2 days ago
11.22.18
Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until…
 2 days ago
11.22.18
Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The…
 2 days ago
11.22.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Make Giving Back A…
 3 days ago
11.22.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 3 days ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 4 days ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 4 days ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 4 days ago
11.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close