Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake

Anybody who grew up on the original Lion King movie is going to absolutely LOVE the new trailer for the live-action remake.

Featuring an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Keegan Michael-Key and more, the trailer that fans saw on Thanksgiving Day is mighty similar to the original trailer way back in 1994.

As in, almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original. Me thinks Disney believed that the 1994 trailer was so perfect that why mess up a good thing? But guess who is going to be in the theater to see it when it arrives next July? That’s right, this guy!

