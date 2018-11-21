CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The Thanksgiving Conversation

When the stuffing gets tough, we're here to help.

4 reads
Leave a comment
'Creed II' New York Premiere

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

If you’re having dinner with family or friends on Thanksgiving, one of the trickiest parts can be navigating conversations at the table.

Sure you’re happy to reconnect with everyone, but it also gives people an opportunity to say what’s really on their mind….since they have an audience now. Energy spent on a heated conversation can leave you drained and distraught.

Thus, it’s nothing like a great movie to keep everyone still and focused on someone else’s problems.

Luckily, a lot of great flicks are hitting the theater this season and depending on how your dinner went, I have the suggestions that could be just right for you.

Hit the next pages to find out which movies you and your people should watch if Thanksgiving conversations take a particular road.

Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The Thanksgiving Conversation was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 1 day ago
11.22.18
Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until…
 1 day ago
11.22.18
Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The…
 1 day ago
11.22.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 1 day ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Make Giving Back A…
 2 days ago
11.22.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close