Michael Jordan Returns To Wilmington, NC To Give Out Sneakers

NBA Legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan returned to his hometown of Wilmington Wednesday and surprised kids at the Boys and Girls Club with a supply of his signature sneaker.

The six-time NBA Champion had no hesitation to give back to the Boys and Girls Club, because he mentions they did so much for him growing up.

Jordan said, “All the games in a competition nature that we had in these buildings, in this building helped me determine you know my determination and helped me excel as a basketball player”.

Michael Jordan on coming back to Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/mPSWQmL7PM — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) November 20, 2018

MJ also hit up a Lowe’s Home Improvement and gave out turkeys to folks impacted by Hurricane Florence.

