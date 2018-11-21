Wake County Educator’s Thanksgiving Tweet Goes Viral

According to ABC 11 there were quite a few people who chimed in on the tweet such as, Jessica Vazquez, the mother to a 5-year-old shared her views on the tweet “I think we should shelter our children. Let them play with turkeys and learn about Indian culture.”

On Facebook, Jacklyn Coats wrote from personal experience in a post that reads in part: “As a Native American, Let me assure you. You didn’t learn anything factual. You learned a fairy tale.”

The state board of education governs the curriculum around America’s history and the origins of Thanksgiving.

Wake County Schools said it supports the controversial tweet.

According to multiple news outlets a spokesperson said this week that teachers are focusing on the spirit of Thanksgiving emphasizing gratitude, generosity, family, and food — not necessarily props.