Gabrielle Union has been sharing the joys of new motherhood on social media and her fans are here for every moment of it.

The actress wants to be sure y’all aren’t out here butchering her daughter’s name, so she took to Instagram on Sunday to clear up one thing about baby Kaavia James — how to correctly pronounce her name.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” she beamed in a photo of her and her baby. “@KaaviaJames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James.”

Kaavia was born earlier this month via surrogate and has her own social media account with over 147,000 followers.

“We wanted to include my family in her name so the ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather,” she added. “Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

Union and her NBA star hubby Dwayne Wade introduced Kaavia to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed the couple at their Los Angeles home for an episode of her show on OWN Network.

Gabby posted an image of them together on Instagram, along with the caption:

“From the Bottle to the Bassinet… No New Friends. Crew. Tight… So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames ..Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby”

Oprah’s show airs December 8 at 8PM ET/PT on OWN Network.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Oprah At Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade And Their New Baby Kaavia James was originally published on blackamericaweb.com