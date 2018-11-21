Michelle Williams’ fince Chad Johnson is a white man, just in case you didn’t know. There’s no issue with interracial relationships, but this one has some fans worried. Apparently Chad doesn’t like to talk about race and actually gets pretty upset when it comes up. Fans are warning Michelle to Get out!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Culture Grid: Fans Are Worried About Michelle Williams! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: