The Culture Grid: Fans Are Worried About Michelle Williams!

TJMS
| 11.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Michelle Williams’ fince Chad Johnson is a white man, just in case you didn’t know. There’s no issue with interracial relationships, but this one has some fans worried. Apparently Chad doesn’t like to talk about race and actually gets pretty upset when it comes up. Fans are warning Michelle to Get out!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Culture Grid: Fans Are Worried About Michelle Williams! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 1 day ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close