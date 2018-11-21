CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Killed When Concrete Tossed From Bridge

14 reads
Leave a comment

(photo released by the Nashville Police)

A man driving on a Nashville highway was killed when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass, smashing into his car.

Joe Shelton Jr. was driving on Interstate 24 when piece of concrete went through his windshield, hitting him in the face, early Tuesday morning, WZTV reported.

Police believe it was thrown from a bridge above and looked like it was part of a curb and not a part of the bridge, ABC News reported.

Shelton hit a pickup truck then smashed into a guardrail before stopping.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see what happened, WZTV reported.

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

10 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Killed When Concrete Tossed From Bridge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 1 day ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 2 days ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 3 days ago
11.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close